DIG out your gloves and scarf. Snow is on the cards for much of Yorkshire for most of the week.

Accuweather says the best chance of seeing wintry weather today (Sunday) is from 3pm onwards .

It says: "Snow showers will effect many northern and eastern parts of the UK, which may lead to travel disruption.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"[There is] a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable."

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for a huge swathe of the UK on Sunday.

And the wintry weather is set to continue on Monday with a 95 per cent chance of snowfall between 3pm and 9pm.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys explained: "A long-duration storm system is forecast to spread heavy snow from the United Kingdom to the Netherlands and Ukraine, and it could produce some of the largest snowfall accumulations yet this winter for some areas."

The storm has been given multiple names by different meteorological organizations in Europe, Storm Darcy recognized by Belgium, France, Netherlands and the United Kingdom and Storm Tristan recognized by Belarus, Czechia, Germany, Poland, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Many areas are likely to get snow for at least 36 hours, which at times could come down hard enough that gritter crews may have difficulty keeping up with the snow accumulating on the roads. When combined with any whiteout conditions, this will increase the risk of difficult travel across the district.

It's the same story on Tuesday and Wednesday.