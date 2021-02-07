Earlier this week McDonald’s announced a range of new items, including the return of the Grand Big Mac, much to the delight of customers.

But their joy will be short-lived as a range of popular menu items have been axed in favour of the new releases.

McDonald’s revealed one of the items making way for the new menu is the Katsu Chicken Nugget.

Announcing the news on social media, they said: “New Transfer incoming, check out our #KatsuAtMcDonald’s while you can.”

It didn’t go down well with fans who begged the fast food giant to keep them on board.

“Don’t you dare take them away you cowards, get rid of the regular ones,” wrote one social media user.

Another said: "Nooooo, keep them forever, they are bloomin’ delish.”

Customers will have until February 9 to get their last taste of the popular Katsu Nuggets before the new menu starts on February 10.

Also being removed is the Big Tasty and the Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry, here is a full list of items being removed from next week.

McDonald’s items being removed:

Katsu nuggets 6 box

Katsu nuggets 9 box

Big tasty

Galaxy salted caramel McFlurry

Mini Galaxy salted caramel McFlurry

What new items will be added to the menu?

On February 10 the new menu will arrive and be available until March 23 bringing the Grand Big Mac with Bacon back for foodies for six weeks.

The firm favourite consists of two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and the delicious Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun.

The same ingredients as a Big Mac, just bigger and better with the choice to have yours with or without bacon.

Launching alongside the Grand Big Mac is the NEW Homestyle Crispy Chicken (£6.09) which consists of a new thick succulent chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, a hot and spicy mayo and caramelised onion compote, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun.

There is also the return of the much-loved cheesy side of Mozzarella Dippers. These popular sticks coated in breadcrumbs are served with a Salsa Dip and comes in a sharing box of nine for £5.09 - or £1.89 for three.

The Flake Chocolate McFlurry will also be returning to the menu, made from dairy ice cream swirled with chunks of Flake chocolate pieces and chocolatey sauce.