Heavy snow is set to bring disruption to south-east England and East Anglia as bitterly cold winds grip much of the nation.

Amber weather warnings of snow, which suggest there could be widespread travel disruption and possible power cuts in the east and south-east of England, have been issued by the Met Office for today and Monday morning.

In the north east and York, a yellow warning of snow and ice remains in place until Wednesday.

More snow is expected in York this afternoon, and the Met office is also forecasting that there may be heavier snow tomorrow, with more on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

The Met Office forecast for York this afternoon and evening

Temperatures will remain bitter in York for the next few days, not rising above 1 degree and often feeling much colder because of the wind chill factor. Temperatures will feel more like -6 degrees by 7pm this afternoon, the Met Office says.

The cold weather is being caused by strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area.

The chill will not be as bitingly sharp as it was with the Beast from the East in 2018, the Met Office says.

But Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the whole of England from Saturday through to Wednesday.

Dr Owen Landeg, of PHE, said: "Cold weather isn't just uncomfortable, it can have a serious impact on health

"For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. So it's really crucial at this time, especially ahead of a potentially very cold snap, to remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses."

The worst of the snwfall over th next few days is expected to ghit the south east of England, with up to 30cm of snow possible in the Downs of Kent and the North Downs, according to the Met Office.

Met Office weather warning map, showing yellow alerts in place for York and the north east, and amber alerts in the south and east