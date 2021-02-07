Flood warnings remain in place today for properties beside the River Ouse in central York, and for St George's Field and at Naburn Lock.
"Levels are rising following recent rainfall and snowmelt," the Environment Agency warned. "Flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths is possible."
Water levels in the Ouse are still slowly rising today and are expected to peak at between between 3.7m (12ft 2in) and 3.9m (12ft 9in) this evening.
"(But) further rain and snow is forecast over the next few days which will keep river levels high and possibly rise further," the Agency added.
The Foss Barrier is in operation and flood gates have closed.
"Please avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded," the Agency says.
Map showing flood warning areas in York city centre today. Image: Environment Agency
Elsewhere, there is a flood warning today for the River Derwent at The Weir Caravan Park and at Kexby Bridge near Stamford Bridge.
"Levels upstream at Malton are forecast to remain high today and further rain and snow forecast in the next few days will keep levels high," the Environment Agency says.
There are also flood alerts in place for the Lower River Derwent, the Lower River Nidd catchment area, the River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby, the tidal River Wharfe and the Upper River Ouse.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment