About 170 properties in the Fishergate area have just been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid says it is 'working hard to restore ... power as quickly as possible' to properties in Fishergate, Grange Garth, New Walk Terrace and Howard Street. It hopes to have power back on by about 1.30am.
Sixty properties in Copmanthorpe were also still without power this evening following a power cut earlier in the day.
"We are currently working hard to restore power (to these homes). However, we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time," Northern Powergrid said. "Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions."