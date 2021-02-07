Residents at a new care home in York have been reliving the past - as a form of therapy.
Residents at the Ouse View care home in Fulford have been sharing stories about their lives, swapping old photos and postcards, smelling and tasting favourite foods, and enjoying favourite films and and songs.
It's a form of therapy known as 'reminiscence therapy' which uses all the senses — sight, touch, taste, smell and sound. The aim is to help people, especially those living with dementia or memory loss, to recollect and relate to past experiences, such as people, places and events.
"Reminiscence therapy can bring much joy and happiness to individuals, and other benefits include helping to increase self-esteem and a sense of self-worth, whilst also aiding in reducing stress," said a spokesperson for the home.
After two years of construction, Ouse View Care Home formally opened its doors to resident admissions on September 1, 2020.
It provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents, from respite care to long term stays.
Ouse View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.