Are you hoping to run the postponed London Marathon in October?

Then the Martin House Hospice near York would like to hear from you.

With the names of those who will be taking part in this year's marathon due to be announced on Monday the hospice, which provides care and support for babies, children and young people with 'life-limiting conditions', is inviting runners who get selected to join Team Martin House.

The hospice's fundraising manager Nikki Denton said: “The London Marathon is the ultimate goal for runners, but it also raises millions for charity every year, so it was a double blow that it couldn’t take place in 2020.

“We’re hoping that people who have been lucky enough to win a ballot place in this year’s marathon will consider joining our team of runners, and raise money for Martin House.

“We offer full support to everyone who runs for Martin House, and our runners can take part in the world’s greatest marathon knowing they are also helping children and young people with serious and complex health needs benefit from our care.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, including respite, emergency and end of life care, and bereavement support for families.

Gavin Phillis, who has run the London Marathon twice for Martin House, in memory of his daughter Esme, said: “People should run for Martin House because you don’t know what it does until you really need it.

“Martin House was there for me, my wife and family after Esme passed away. They gave me the opportunity to grieve and understand my grief, and gave me the support I needed that I couldn’t get anywhere else.

“My experience of running the London Marathon was phenomenal, the atmosphere, the crowds, the iconic landmarks – it is incredible.

"But for me it was also about trying to give back to an organisation that had been there for me in my most difficult times.

“By running for Martin House, you are helping to ensure it can give the great love and care to young people and their families when they need it.”

This year’s London Marathon was originally scheduled for april. However, because of Covid it is now due to take place on Sunday October 3. T

To find out more and register your interest in running for Martin House, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/londonmarathon2021 or email events@martinhouse.org.uk.