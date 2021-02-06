The number of new Covid cases in York has started to fall again, after a 'blip' which saw a slight rise in cases.

Data from Gov.UK shows that the seven day 'rolling rate' of infection in the city up to February 1 was 173.3 cases per 100,000 of the population - down from 184.7 yesterday. Yesterday's figure was a slight rise on the day before, but the downward trend of recent weeks has now resumed.

It is not all good news, however. As we reported elsewhere today, there have been seven further Covid-related deaths at York Hospitals Trust, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 525.

In all, there were a total of 365 new Covid cases in York in the seven days to February 1, a fall of 127 (or 25.8 per cent) on the previous week.

There are now no 'purple' zones (with an infection rate of 400/ 100,000 or above) anywhere in the city.

Haxby still has the highest infection rate in the city council area, at 330.8/ 100,000. It is followed by Clifton Without and Skelton (270.3), Huntington (261.9) and New Earswick (243.4).

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, the infection rate in Ryedale has fallen to 106.5/ 100,000. In Selby it is 179.9, in the East Riding 146.0, in Hambleton 171.4 and in Harrogate 177.2. Scarborough now has the lowst infection rate in North Yorlshire, at 98.4.

You can see how your area of York is doing by looking at Gov.UK's interactive map.