SEVEN more patients with Covid-19 have died at York Hospitals Trust.
It brings the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Trust, which includes hospitals in both York and Scarborough, to 525 since the pandemic began.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that a further 85 people have died with Covid in Yorkshire and the North East, bringing the total number of deaths in the region since the pandemic began to 11,415.
In England as a whole, a further 571 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England since the pandemic began to 75,357.
All except 29 of the 571 most recent deaths had known underlying health conditions.
Families have been informed.
