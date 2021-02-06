SNOW is expected in many northern and eastern parts over the weekend.
In York, the forecast for today is mainly for rain, but heavy snow is expected to fall tomorrow morning, between 8am and 11am, the Met Office is predicting.
"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel," the Met Office said.
"There is (also) a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off."
The Met Office is also warning pedestrians and cyclists to be careful on paths.
More snow is expected on Monday and Tuesday, though the weather should be clearing by Wednesday, the Met Office says.
Members of The Press Camera Club have been sharing their favouite snow photos. They include snow bears, a 'snow creature' in Museum Gardens - and an under-dressed Emperor Constantine shivering in the snow...
Olivia Robinson's 'snow bear' photographed in Poppleton on January 8. The bear's name, she said, was Neville...