DIG out your gloves and scarf. Snow is on the cards for much of Yorkshire this weekend, a forecaster has warned.
Netweather says the best chance of seeing wintry weather is tomorrow when there is a 95 per cent chance of snow from 9am until noon.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for a huge swathe of the UK on Sunday.
nd the wintry weather is set to continue on Monday with a 95 per cent chance of snowfall between noon and 6pm.
It's the same story on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday there is a good chance of snow from noon until midnight and the snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the following day (below).
