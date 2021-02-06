Floof warnings remained in place this morning for the River Ouse in York city centre.
Rainfall combined with snowmelt mean that flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths is possible today, the Environment Agency says.
The Ouse was expected to peak at between 3.5 metres (11ft 6in) to 3.6 metres (11ft 9in) in the early hours today. "Further rain and snow is forecast over the next few days which will keep river levels high and possibly rising further," the Environment Agency said.
"The Foss Barrier is in operation and flood gates will be closed shortly."
