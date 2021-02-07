CITY of York Council is to put £2 million towards flood defence work in Fulford.
Money has been set aside in the council budget for the scheme, which is set to cost a total of £4.9 million and protect 43 homes in the Fordlands Road area as well as reducing flooding on the A19.
Under the plans, the flood wall will be extended, a new valve flap will be installed at the Germany Beck culvert and a new pumping station built.
Construction work could start early next year, 2022.
During flood events residents rely on a 4x4 vehicle to access school, work and their homes.
Cllr Aspden said he is "delighted" with the plans.
He said: "I am delighted that a £4.9 million funding package has been drawn together. This is a very significant step forward for our local community.
“We know that due to the recurring flooding locally, particularly now with Storm Christoph and as we look at the temporary walkway, that there is an urgent need for an improved and joined-up flood plan, one that protects the A19 and Germany Beck, whilst at the same time protecting the Fordlands Road and Fordlands Crescent communities.
“We now need to make sure that this scheme happens as quickly as possible, with detailed designs and planning approvals this year. Local residents must be consulted openly and honestly on any designs, in order to ensure any scheme meets the wider community’s needs.”