A YORK health worker has been struck off after police found he had been downloading indecent images of children on his home computer.
Robbie Fegan is currently on the sex offenders register until November 2025.
The 56-year-old registered operating department practitioner and former Army serviceman from The Village, Haxby, told the Health and Care Professionals Tribunal he had not worked since January 2018 when he was arrested.
He did not attend the virtual hearing at which the tribunal declared that because of his offending over a two-year period and the large number of images found by police, he had to be struck off.
Fegan was made subject to a three-year community order at York Magistrates Court in November with 200 hours' unpaid work and 50 days' rehabilitative activities after he admitted two charges of making indecent images of children.
The tribunal heard he had deleted more than 1000 sexual images of children aged from six to 17 from his home computer. He wrote to the tribunal that his reputation had been shattered and he had lost friends.
Comments are closed on this article.