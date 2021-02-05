A MAN has died after being involved in a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened just before 5pm on Thursday, February 4 in Wetherby Road, in Harrogate, near to the Esso garage, at the junction with Hookstone Chase.

It involved a Grey Audi A3 that was travelling down Wetherby Road from Harrogate town, and a pedestrian who was crossing the road from The Woodlands Hotel towards Hookstone Chase.

The 81 year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital where he later died.

The 35 year-old driver of the Audi is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision, or the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email TC Gemma Brett from the Major Collision Investigation team on Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or on call 101, press option 2 and ask for Gemma Brett.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210053250."

The road was closed for some time to allow emergency services to respond but reopened just before 1am today.