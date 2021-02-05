PEOPLE across York and North Yorkshire are to pay an extra 1.99 per cent in council tax to fund the area's police and fire and rescue services.
The increase in the precepts, proposed by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan, has been approved by the Police, Fire and Crime Panel.
The commissioner said the rise would mean an average of an additional 10p per week on residents’ council tax in band D for the financial year 2021/22 for policing and 3p per week for the fire service.
She said an increase of 5.6 per cent for the policing precept would have been allowed without a referendum but she recognised that many families across North Yorkshire and York were facing huge demands on their finances, and felt increasing the precept by the maximum allowed would be the wrong decision.
She said she had balanced residents' financial problems with other factors, including a government grant towards the cost of the services, the views of residents who responded to a survey on how much they would be prepared to pay, and an assessment of the resources needed to keep North Yorkshire and York safe and feeling safe.
