A SHOPLIFTER who preyed on shops around his neighbourhood has been given a chance by York magistrates – again.

Lee Bartlett, 39, was on a community order imposed for other shop thefts when he targeted convenience stores in west York, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

He was arrested partway through the spate of shoplifting, but continued to steal alcohol and tobacco while on bail.

Bartlett, who gave an address in Thoresby Avenue, Acomb, pleaded guilty to five charges of theft and breach of a community order.

In September, when he said his address was Lindsey Avenue, Holgate, he was given a 12-month community order for three shop thefts for which he had originally been given a conditional discharge and two charges of criminal damage

Magistrates revoked the community order and gave him a new 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitative activities and 120 hours' unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £96.95 compensation to the shops he stole from in January and November.

For him, Liam Hassan said the latest thefts took place when he was "effectively on the streets with no money". He now lived with a family member.

"His life has been in chaos and it does seem to be settling down now," he said.

Mrs Chadwick said Bartlett distracted shop assistants to steal tobacco and selected alcohol before walking out without paying.

The shops were: the Co-op on Beagle Ridge Drive, Acomb, which he targeted twice, the Co-op on York Road, Acomb, a newsagents on Cornlands Road and the One Stop shop, Acomb Road, Holgate.