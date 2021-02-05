YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly for the first time in weeks, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by six to 184.7 people per 100,000. However, this remains below the UK national average at 240.2.
The PHE data shows that a further 55 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 11,306.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has dropped down to 160.2 people per 100,000. A further 135 cases of the virus have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 26,326.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also dropped slightly down to 154.8, with a further 77 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 19,114 cases take the country's total for the pandemic up to 3,911,573.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment