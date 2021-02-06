HUNDREDS of pupils at 24 schools in York, North and East Yorkshire are having a go at writing poetry as part of a competition - and parents can have a go too.

Ebor Academy Trust, which has its headquarters in York is encouraging pupils to take part in a contest which looks forwards to a world without the current restrictions.

Ebor has seven schools in York and 17 in Selby, Hull and the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast and also wants its staff and governors to join in. Sponsorship from United Carlton and Nestlé will pay for book tokens for winners and runners-up as well as printing a commemorative booklet featuring top submissions.

“Poetry helps everyone to find their voice and express themselves, which is really important in these difficult times,” said Lisa Ponter, Ebor’s literacy lead and an organiser of the competition.

“We want to encourage a love of language and with a theme of ‘looking forwards’, we want our school communities to dare to look ahead and be optimistic.

“It’s a chance to explore feelings as well as playfulness and contributes towards improving wellbeing.”

Children and young people, plus staff and governors, have until the end of the month to come up with their poems. There’s also a category for families, as many parents and carers are finding themselves working together with their children in the current lockdown.

A judging panel will select the winners, comprising a local poet and representatives from Ebor and its schools.