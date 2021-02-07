WORK is set to get underway tomorrow (February 8) on a major road junction in York.
City of York Council were originally set to start a £150,000 project to replace ageing and outdated traffic signals at the Crichton Avenue and Wigginton Road junction on January 4, but the works were postponed after the announcement of the third national coronavirus lockdown when resources were diverted elsewhere.
The delayed works are estimated to take about six weeks to complete.
To help minimise disruption, work will be carried out from 9.30am – 4pm during the week and also will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am – 4pm. Temporary signals replicating, as closely as possible, the current operation of the junction will be in place throughout the works.
Layout changes at the junction will include introducing new pedestrian crossings, full renewal of the traffic signal equipment and ducting networks, the installation of signal controlled pedestrian crossings, the removal of the small pedestrian island on Crichton Avenue and the introduction of signal controlled egress from the scrap yard
Visit york.gov.uk/CrichtonAve