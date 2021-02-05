THE York-based factory where the Poppets confectionery brand is made will be on TV this Sunday, featured in the Channel 5 documentary ‘The Wonderful World of Chocolate’, airing at 7pm.

Sitting alongside Cadbury’s Milk Tray in this episode, the documentary focuses on the ‘magic of chocolate making’ and will demonstrate the production line and the packaging process in the factory on Poppleton Lane.

Marketing and category director at Valeo Confectionery, Russell Tanner, said: “We’re so proud that our iconic, British-made confectionery brand is being brought to light in this documentary. Poppets has a rich heritage and is loved nationwide, and we’re thrilled to be able to portray that.

“There is a lot of affection for Poppets here in the UK. In fact, around 10 million are eaten per week, which means that in a year Brits have chomped their way far enough to reach the centre of the earth! They are clearly still as popular as ever – so we hope people tune in and find the show interesting.”

The brand that is best known for its hand-sized cardboard packets dates back to 1937 and was known as ‘Payne Poppets’, before it became a national institution in the 1970s.

The factory in York employs just under 270 people.

The retro sweet traditionally came in four flavours: mint, toffee, raisin and orange, which are still available today. Larger sized servings of Poppets are also available in a sharing bag format.

Fans of Poppets will be pleased to hear that the brand will soon reveal a fresh new look and a delicious new Salted Caramel flavour will also join its iconic line-up this year.