EAST Riding schools and residents feature in a film performing new music inspired by composer Antonio Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons.'
Sinfonia Viva Orchestra will premiere School of BaROCK on February 13 as part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Classically Yours programme.
Back in March 2020, Bay and Martongate Primaries in Bridlington, and Kingsmill School in Driffield, along with Bridlington-based Remarkable Rock Choir, were all set to perform with Sinfonia Viva at Bridlington Spa when the Covid-19 lockdown cancelled the performance. Since then Sinfonia Viva has been working with them remotely and when live work was able to restart in summer 2020, the orchestra arranged a recording session and prepared a series of online workshops with participants to learn and record their new music to create this new film.
Sinfonia Viva delivered a series of digital workshops with schools to learn their songs and Makaton signs ready to be filmed in school. Working digitally meant Remarkable Rock Choir and people across the East Riding could also join, and they attended weekly zoom sessions to learn and record the new songs.
The School of BaROCK will premiere on February 13 at 3pm at https://www.facebook.com/CYEastRiding