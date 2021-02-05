TWO more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 518.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 61 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 537 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 74,786.
Patients were aged between 15 and 100 years old. All except 21, aged 45 to 98 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 17 to February 4, with the majority being on or after February 1.
Their families have been informed.
