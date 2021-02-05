A MAN was punched and spat at in the street.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating an attack when a man was punched and spat at by another man in Bondgate, Ripon.
They say the incident happened at about 2.30am on Friday, November 27 last year, but they have only now released information about it.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular we are appealing for anyone who can identify the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could help the investigation.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Bell. You can also email katarina.bell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200211252."
