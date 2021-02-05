POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was hit by a van in Harrogate.
At around 9am today (February 5), a white van collided with a male pedestrian on Regent Parade in Harrogate. The man was pushed into a parked car as a result of the collision and injured his foot.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about a white van that was in the area at the time.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Geeta MAHARJAN. You can also email geeta.maharjan2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210053525.