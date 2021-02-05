POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary which occurred in Scarborough.

A male intruder entered a residential property on Longwestgate in Scarborough, between 6.15 – 6.30pm yesterday (February 4).

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the man in the area of Longwestgate leading up this incident, or anyone who saw him make off after he was disturbed by the resident.

He is described as aged approx 20-25 years old, around 5’11 in height with light ginger hair. He was wearing a grey hoody which had black markings on the shoulder and hood areas, a black beanie hat, black trousers and white trainers. He was last seen going down the street, away from town.

Do you have any CCTV, Ring doorbells or dash-cam footage from the area which may feature the man? If so, or if you have any other information which could assist the investigation please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Samuel Rivers.

You can also email Samuel.Rivers@northyorkshire.pnn.police.ukIf you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210053338