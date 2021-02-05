THREE people accused of trying to disrupt Covid-19 testing at the Poppleton Bar site will make their first court appearances later this month.
Marty Blagborough, 28, of Stonecliffe View, Leeds and Arthur Taylor, 61, of Wesley Street, South Elmsall, attended York Magistrates Court. earlier this week.
Edward Warren, 60, of Deanfield Avenue, Morley, did not attend and sent a medical reason for his non-attendance to the court.
All three are charged with aggravated trespass at the Covid Testing station on January 11. They are alleged to have entered the site without permission, filmed members of the public there and been abusive towards members of staff with the intention of obstructing or disrupting the testing.
All the cases were adjourned to February 19 without the defendants appearing in the courtroom . Each was bailed on condition they do not enter North Yorkshire other than to attend court.
