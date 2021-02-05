SEVEN York council wards have seen a significant fall in the number of Covid cases, a new report has revealed.
City of York Council's Covid data tracker report says that during the seven days to January 29, Acomb, Westfield, Rawcliffe & Clifton Without, Strensall, Holgate, Dringhouses and Woodthorpe and Copmanthorpe saw a statistically significant decreases in rates compared with the previous seven day period to January 22.
It said remaining wards had no statistically significant change in rates,with none seeing a significant increase in rates during the period.