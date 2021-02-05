THE number of York care homes with Covid cases has fallen sharply.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report said that as of yesterday, there were six care homes in the local authority's area with confirmed Covid-19 infection, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident.
That compares with 13 care homes a week earlier.
The report says the latest ‘outbreak', involving two or more cases, was reported yesterday.
It also says that in the seven days up to last Sunday, 28 children of primary and secondary school age tested positive at schools in the York area.