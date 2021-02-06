YORK’S ‘big chip man’ is making a comeback with a new motivational fundraiser to support York Hospital - and he wants you to get involved.

Oliver Dale, who lives in the Huntington area, became a local celebrity in the city after finding a seven-inch chip during the first lockdown.

He said: “Finding my big chip really made my year under such difficult circumstances.”

Since then, Oliver has used his name as the ‘big chip man’ to organise fundraising events to support York Hospital staff through the Covid-19 pandemic, including running 100km over 10 days.

He also used any funding he gained from the original story, which made national headlines, to buy new equipment to help NHS staff on the frontline. The story also featured on BBC’s Have I Got News For You. He has managed to raise more than £2,000 for the hospital so far.

Now, Oliver is putting together his first fundraiser of the new year with the ‘Big chip man’s March Motivator’.

Oliver said: “I had a relax during January, but now I’m back to put the 'fun’ in fundraiser.”

“You’ve heard of ‘Get Buzzin with Bez’, now I’m launching another event called ‘Big Chip Man’s March Motivator’.

“We will be raising money for York Hospital. It will be totally voluntary but if you decide to get involved, a small donation would be very much appreciated.”

To join in the fundraiser, download the Strava app and join Oliver’s club called ‘Going for gold, Big Chip Man's March Motivator’. The aim is to carry out at least one motivational activity every day during March.

Oliver said: “You can run, hop, skip, jump, use a space hopper or a pogo stick. You can walk round the block, run a marathon, roller blade in your front room. It’s up to you as long as we all get motivated. The purpose is for fitness and mental wellbeing.”