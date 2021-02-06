COUNCIL bosses investigating a social event at the York Acorn Rugby Club on December 30 which resulted in at least 12 people developing Covid say there are “a number of matters” relating to the event which are “clearly of concern”.

The Press understands that several people who were at the event contacted public protection officers at the council following a story in the newspaper on January 28.

They include a woman who says she and her partner both developed Covid after the event. It is understood that they have since both recovered.

In a statement to The Press, City of York Council’s head of public protection, Matt Boxall, confirmed that an investigation into the events at the Acorn was underway.

He said: “We are grateful for the information we have received from people who were there.

“A number of matters being raised are clearly of concern, but we need to complete the investigation and determine the most appropriate steps."

He added: "We are taking breaches of the rules very seriously, including issuing penalty tickets with the maximum £1,000 fine where it is appropriate to do so.”

As reported in The Press on January 14, at least 12 people fell ill with Covid after the event - among them the club’s rugby chair Craig Lucas and his family. They later recovered.

Mr Lucas said that 78 people had attended the event, which was held at the club in Thanet Road on the day before York moved from Tier 2 into Tier 3.

He said the club spoke with the police and council in advance - and the event was organised in line with Tier 2 guidance, with pre-sold tickets, waitress service at socially distanced tables, and track and trace.

But one woman contacted The Press to say she was at the event, adding: “I didn’t feel safe.”

She said she and her partner subsequently developed Covid. They have both now recovered.

“But it was really scary,” she told The Press.

The event, which included live music, was part of a series of events the club laid on over Christmas, which it described collectively as the ‘York Acorn Christmas Spectacular’.

The advertised events, all described as ‘ticket only’ and ‘social distanced’, included local artist Charlie Grace on December 20, the Adam Parker Brown Christmas Party Show on December 24 and Kayleigh Louise on Boxing Day.

An event planned for New Year’s Day was cancelled after York moved into Tier 3.

Mr Boxall has urged anyone who attended the December 30 event to get in touch with the authority.

Email the council with any details you wish to share at public.protection@york.gov.uk.

The Press was unable to contact anyone from Acorn Rugby Club for comment.