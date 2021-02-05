A NORTH Yorkshire author has teamed up with a music producer to put together a new album, which features both spoken word and music.
David Lines, author of 'The Modfather: My Life With Paul Weller' has joined forced with David Lawrie to produce Parasol.
Describing the album, Mr Lawrie said: "It celebrates the love, loss, pain, and joys we collectively endure and share."
Originally completed over 10 years ago, this is an unlikely collaboration that unfolded over the forming of a friendship between the two writers.
It is named after the process of crafting songs and poems under Mr Lines’ garden parasol.
The album begins with a walk through a rural market town, with all four seasons unfurling - bringing with them the sights, sounds, and feelings of togetherness. There is baking, and the finding of love through food, and packing for a trip that may ultimately result in being stranded.
"Blissful," wandering transitions into the realities of a dark underbelly at the heart of rural life, as well as loss, and all the milestones on the journey of ageing that we all endure. The album resolves with an acceptance of the mortal inevitability that we all face.
The new album is scheduled to be released on February 26 on all digital outlets, as well as in CD format on Bandcamp.