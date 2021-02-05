SNOW warnings for York have been extended to five days.
The Met Office yellow warnings say the city could see snow showers at any time between 3pm tomorrow and noon on Wednesday.
It says they could lead to travel disruption, stranded vehicles, power cuts and rural communities becoming cut off.
Tomorrow will see outbreaks of rain, turning heavier in the afternoon with an increasing risk of sleet and hill snow, which could fall at lower levels such as York by mid-evening.
There could be some snow showers on Sunday but forecasters now think the greatest risk of frequent snow showers will be on Monday.