A RENEWABLE energy firm based in North Yorkshire says the industry appears to be defying the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Easingwold green energy company Norstar, claims that clean energy had defied the pandemic downturn which had hit all other areas of the power sector.
Director Rufus Salter, said that as a whole the global energy sector was “experiencing its worst year since the Second World War”.
“It has been reliably reported that the impact of coronavirus on the industry is seven-times worse than that of the global financial crash earlier this century,” he said.
Yet he stressed that renewable power was the one area bucking this trend. “Ninety per cent of global energy growth is coming from renewables,” he said. “Renewable power is defying the difficulties caused by the pandemic, showing robust growth while others fuels struggle.
“The resilience and positive prospects of the sector are clearly reflected by continued strong appetite from investors – and the future looks even brighter with new capacity additions on course to set fresh records this year and next.”
Norstar has recently teamed up with leading global counterpart European Energy to deliver green energy projects in the UK. Together the two firms are identifying and developing suitable sites to promote the green energy revolution across the country.
