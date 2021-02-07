A COUNTRY hotel in North Yorkshire is set to appear on our television screens this month.

Swinton Estate near Ripon will feature in BBC Two’s new series of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, which delves behind the scenes of some of the world’s most extraordinary hotels.

In the second of three episodes to be aired later this month, the newspaper columnist and restaurant critic, Giles Coren, and international chef, Monica Galetti, visit the Yorkshire Dales to work at Swinton Estate, the ancestral home of Lord and Lady Masham.

The show features them seeing the grand house at its heart, full of country charm, and the once private estate now opened up for guests to enjoy, they explore the challenges of bringing a historical home into the modern world.

Proprietor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said: “We were thrilled to be included in this series, alongside some of the real grand dames of the hotel industry.

“We loved welcoming the film crew ‘back of house’ to meet our amazing staff and experience some of the unique activities available to our guests.”

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday, February 18.

As The Press recently reported, the estate is also playing an important role in the conservation of a rare bird of prey.

Hen harriers are being recorded on at least half of grouse moors in England, a survey by the Moorland Association has revealed, including on the Swinton Estate.

The association represents grouse moors across one million acres of moorland in England.

The harrier is one of the most at-risk birds of prey in the UK and a government-led action plan is in operation to help boost the population.