A MEMBER of staff at York's St Leonard's Hospice has spoken about the added heartbreak faced by people after losing a loved one who they were unable to be with at the end due to the Covid restrictions.

Jenny Latchford, who works for bereavement support team at St Leonard's, says they offer help to any adult in York who is grieving the loss of someone they love.

She commented: "If you are grieving, it can be a lonely experience and the Covid restrictions can make this worse, as you don’t have the same support and connections.

"I’m hearing the desperation of people who’ve had to experience the death of someone they love and also been unable to be with them at the end.

"Last year I experienced it myself. My mum died in the hospice on June 16, 13 days after coming out of hospital in Leeds. She died from a complication from MND which hadn’t previously been diagnosed. We couldn’t see her when she was in hospital and she had to be given her diagnosis, of a terminal condition, on her own.

"I know how devastating this virus can be, and am lucky my mum didn’t get it, but we see at the hospice how Covid has affected so many in the way we can care for elderly relatives."

Jenny said St Leonard's offers bereavement support to any adult in the York community - they don’t have to have had a relative in the hospice.

"We can’t do the same group support we used to do before Covid, but we can offer one-to-one support on the phone," she added.

"St Leonard’s are here for you. If you need us, give us a ring - and remember to stay home."

Ring 01904 708553 and ask for the bereavement support team.”

Jenny spoke out as part of the 'My Covid Story' campaign which was launched to remind residents of the importance of working together in the fight against coronavirus.

My Covid Story features real-life covid experiences of people living and working in York.

Partners involved in the campaign include local residents, City of York Council, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, York City Football Club and York City Knights.