THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen again.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it had 173 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
The number is 69 lower than the peak of 242 such patients on Tuesday last week.
However, the trust said it currently had 14 Covid patients in intensive care, one of the highest numbers seen at the trust.
It said a total of 1,779 patients had discharged since the start of the pandemic to their usual place of residence or were no longer being treated as Covid-19.