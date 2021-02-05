SEWERBY Hall and Gardens have announced measures to control visitor numbers and ensure that local residents can visit safely for exercise.
In line with national restrictions, only the grounds and toilets will be open and will be free of charge over the February half-term.
General manager Marie Gascoigne said : “We want to ensure that local people who wish to take their daily exercise safely at Sewerby Hall and Gardens can do so, which is why we have introduced this booking system.
“We are very much looking forward to reopening all our facilities and welcoming back all visitors in the future but in the meantime, we must ensure that only local people come and exercise in the gardens.”
All visitors, including annual pass holders, will need to book in advance – there will be two bookable sessions each day.
Numbers attending will be limited, to ensure adequate social distancing can be maintained. Those attending must be from the local area and will need to provide their address when booking.
To book, visit: https://sewerbyhall.co.uk/prices-and-passes/
