ONE person has been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a crash in York.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Lord Mayor's Walk at around 7.45am.
The road was closed in both directions, but has since been reopened.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.43am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on Lord Mayor’s Walk in York.
"We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and one patient was conveyed to York Hospital."
Lord Mayor's Walk closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are at the scene.— York Travel (@york_travel) February 5, 2021
