ONE person has been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a crash in York.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Lord Mayor's Walk at around 7.45am.

The road was closed in both directions, but has since been reopened.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.43am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on Lord Mayor’s Walk in York.

"We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and one patient was conveyed to York Hospital."