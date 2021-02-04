A POLICE officer has been banned from driving and given a 10-month suspended prison sentence after she was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Today a jury at Bradford Crown Court found Detective Constable Quita Passmore guilty on two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an incident on May 5 2018 when an unmarked police vehicle, being driven by DC Passmore, collided with another vehicle in Otley Road in Harrogate causing serious injuries to the two occupants. DC Passmore had been responding to an emergency call from another police officer at the time.
The verdict has now been referred to the North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department for further investigation.
Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain said: “This was a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the two women and their families who are still recovering from the events of that day.
“This is an incident that police officers hope to never occur and thankfully is rare.
“We acknowledge the decision of the court. The verdict has now been referred to our Professional Standards Department to form part of our internal investigation; therefore, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”
