A NEW company has been launched in York offering eco-friendly, on-demand rubbish removal.

Ten new jobs are being created in York through Divert Ltd, a fully-licensed waste collection service for households and businesses.

The company has been set up in response to the growing trend for lockdown clear-outs, with many people using the extra time at home to do house renovations and garden improvements.

Divert.co.uk is a person-with-van waste removal service that claims to be ‘cheaper, more reliable, with the guarantee that we’ll shift your waste legally and process it with the environment in mind’.

The new disposal service is being provided by the team behind York-based BusinessWaste.co.uk, which offers recycling and waste disposal operation for businesses of all kinds across the UK.

Divert LTD spokesman Mark Hall said: “There’s huge demand for a competitive, friendly and eco-conscious local waste disposal service in the Yorkshire area that can quickly collect anything, so we’ve launched Divert.co.uk - the reliable way to get rid of your rubbish that won’t cost the earth.”

Booking a collection is done online, generating instant prices.

Mark said: “We’re committed to providing a convenient and friendly service and great value for money, all while getting the job done properly.

“Our competitive prices cover everything including labour, so you won’t get stung by any nasty hidden charges.”

Adam Bailey who has joined the team as the managing director and shareholder said: “Divert will create 10 new jobs, and will initially focus operations around the York, Leeds, Bradford, and Harrogate areas. We’re starting with one van and are aiming to expand to three to six in the first year based on the current climate, which will create more jobs in the local area.”

Divert.co.uk hope to tackle the rise in fly-tipping often caused by unlicensed waste carriers. The Countryside Alliance reported a 300 per cent rise in fly-tipping in parts of the UK during the first UK lockdown.

Mark said: “Why take the risk of finding out that the cheap man-with-a-van you paid to get rid of your rubbish has dumped it in a hedge when the council comes round with a fine you’ve got to pay?

“You might as well spend your money wisely and avoid the risk of prosecution, not to mention damage to the local environment.”

Divert.co.uk aims to be as environmentally friendly as possible and will working with local charities to donate items that can be reused.

“We are the waste company that hates waste, which is why we don’t take anything to landfill,” said Adam. “Instead we make sure that everything is either taken to local charities or recycled.”

As well as reducing waste, Divert.co.uk aim to limit the amount of waste they generate, with an expert team using the latest technology to put together a waste collection schedule which maps out the most fuel-efficient route every day.