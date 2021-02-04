A YORK funeral director has created a window display in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.
The display at the premises in Clarence Street features a big picture of Captain Tom, the Union Flag and flowers.
A member of staff has also written an original poem in tribute to the 100-year-old veteran, who died earlier this week after testing positive for Covid-19.
It reads: "Covid 19 had taken its grip
on the country that you proudly served,
a Yorkshire lad born and bred
every medal you won you deserved.
When the country was down and people forlorn,
your spirit shone bright like a star.
A centurion doing laps of his garden,
everyone watched from afar,
you hoped to raise a few thousand pounds
to go to our great NHS.
33 million was an outstanding amount
something no-one would have guessed!
Now this virus has taken another
to join the growing long list
and everyone who has lost this hard fight
will be surely forever missed.
God has taken you from your earthly place
and put you safely in his home
from all of us to you, Captain Tom,
Sir, you’ll never walk alone."