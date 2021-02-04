A YORK funeral director has created a window display in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The display at the premises in Clarence Street features a big picture of Captain Tom, the Union Flag and flowers.

A member of staff has also written an original poem in tribute to the 100-year-old veteran, who died earlier this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

It reads: "Covid 19 had taken its grip

on the country that you proudly served,

a Yorkshire lad born and bred

every medal you won you deserved.

When the country was down and people forlorn,

your spirit shone bright like a star.

A centurion doing laps of his garden,

everyone watched from afar,

you hoped to raise a few thousand pounds

to go to our great NHS.

33 million was an outstanding amount

something no-one would have guessed!

Now this virus has taken another

to join the growing long list

and everyone who has lost this hard fight

will be surely forever missed.

God has taken you from your earthly place

and put you safely in his home

from all of us to you, Captain Tom,

Sir, you’ll never walk alone."