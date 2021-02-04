MOST of the stock has already been removed from the Topshop store in York city centre, just days after online fashion retailer Asos confirmed it was taking over the business from collapsed retail empire Arcadia.
The store, which fronts on to the Coppergate Centre and Piccadilly, looks empty this afternoon and staff have said that their last day will be on Saturday.
Asos paid £265 million for Topshop and three other brands, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT, but said the deal did not include stores.
Administrators for Sir Philip Green’s retail group said Asos has paid an additional £65 million for current and pre-ordered stock.
Arcadia collapsed into insolvency at the start of December after pandemic closures further exacerbated the group’s troubles.
Last week, Boohoo said it was in exclusive talks to buy the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands in a move which will also not include any stores.
