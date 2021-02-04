YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 continues to fall, but further cases are still being confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate is now 178.5 people per 100,000, which is almost seven lower than yesterday's figure. The city's rate remains well below the UK national average, which stands at 242.8.
The PHE data shows that a further 36 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 11,251.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has increased slightly to 164.9 people per 100,000. A further 91 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate continues to drop, as it now stands at 157.7 people per 100,000. However, a further 59 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 20,634 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,892,459.
