ESSENTIAL roadworks will see closures on Huntington Road, Haxby Road and Hamilton Drive East through February and March.

Hamilton Drive East roadworks start on Monday February 8 between 7.30pm and midnight, with the road shut only between these hours. It will be closed between the Holgate Road junction and up to but not including the Barbara Grove junction.

Huntington Road works start on Monday March 8 for two weeks between 7.30pm and 5am. The first week of work will see the road shut from just after the Ramsey Close junction up to just before the Fossway and Haley's Terrace junction. The second week will see the road closed at Fossway and Haley's Terrace junction and Somerset Road.

Bus diversions will be in place. During the first week the number 14 will divert via Heworth Green, Dodsworth Avenue and Fossway in both directions.

In the second week, bus numbers 5/5A will divert via Haxby Road and Link Rd in both directions (not serving Haley’s Terrace or Huntington Rd). Bus Service 14 will divert via Heworth Green, Malton Rd, Elmfield Ave, Monkton Rd and Byland Ave in both directions (not serving Huntington Rd between Monkgate roundabout and Byland Ave junction).

Kerb and drainage work will take place on March 1 between 9.15am and 4pm, but the road will not be closed.

Haxby Road works start on Monday March 22 for five nights between 7.30pm and 5am. The road will be fully closed from, and including, the junction of Rose Street, up to just before the junction of Walpole Street.

The bollards at Fountayne Street and Vyner Street will be removed while work takes place, to allow residents to access roads via Wigginton Road. Kerb and drain works will also take place for five days from February 15.

Bus Services 1, 5 and 5A will divert via Lord Mayor’s Walk, Monkgate and Huntington Road.