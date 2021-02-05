PAUL Cooper - who helped achieve justice for hundreds of former York Carriageworks employees who fell victim to the factory’s asbestos timebomb - has died from Covid, aged 77.

The trades union leader and campaigner helped secure compensation for people whose exposure to asbestos dust at the factory in Holgate Road led them to develop the cancer mesothelioma decades later.

He was also actively involved in claims for compensation for people whose hearing had been impaired whilst working there, even learning how to perform the tests himself to speed the process for compensation.

He was also involved in the huge but unsuccessful campaign against the carriageworks’ closure in the 1990s and later campaigned successfully for a memorial arch to be created on the former factory site.

His work led to him being presented with a York Community Pride Volunteer of the Year award in 2005.

Tributes were paid yesterday to Paul for his "tireless" efforts. Howard Bonnett, of York solicitors Corries, said he was "so very sad" to hear of his death. He said: “I have known Paul for almost 20 years and during that time have seen him at many inquests and providing support for a huge number of former railway workers and their families.

“He was a source of a great deal of information and provided documents and evidence and advice to all that asked him. Paul always looked to broaden his knowledge about this awful toxic legacy and to hold those responsible to account. He was tireless and never turned down a request for help. His advice and support helped to secure justice for hundreds of former railway workers.

“Above all, Paul was a lovely man. We could do with more Paul Coopers in this world. It’s a poorer place without him in it.”

Former York MP Hugh Bayley also paid tribute, saying Paul had been a "tireless campaigner" for workers who had died from mesothelioma.

He said Paul had worked with him to ensure that when British Rail was privatised, a residuary body would remain to compensate victims, and he had lobbied for compensation to be paid more quickly, to ensure those with the disease knew their families would be provided for before they died. He had also campaigned for a memorial arch to be created on the site, and this would now be a memorial to Paul too.

Paul, of Acomb, leaves a widow Sue, three children, Tracy, Karen and Wayne and two grandchildren, Jessica and Samuel. Sue said he developed dementia three years ago, which meant he could no longer assist asbestos victims, and he also suffered from vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels. His specialist warned this condition meant he must do everything possible to avoid contracting Covid-19 but some weeks ago, he had to go into hospital.

He was discharged into a care home for an assessment but tested positive on admission and deteriorated quickly and died within a week.

She said Paul had had boxes of union documents, used to prove people had worked at the works as they pursued claims, adding: "He was a hero to York.”