THE “world’s largest” online Viking festival is set to be held in York later this month.

‘That Jorvik Viking Thing’ will take place from February 15 to 20 and features chart-topping music, live-streamed events, virtual tours and the first ever 360 degree immersive video of Jorvik Viking Centre’s ride through Viking-age York.

With the annual Jorvik Viking Festival unable to take place due to the pandemic, organisers from York Archaeological Trust have been working on creating the brand new online festival based on the concept of the ‘Thing’ – a Viking public assembly, with six days of exclusive new online content, live broadcasts and culminating with an evening with Einar Selvik.

Einar is a Nordic folk composer and musician whose band’s latest album, Kvitran by Wardruna, hit the top of the iTunes album chart recently.

Gareth Henry, events manager for York Archaeological Trust, said: “For many people, the February half term is synonymous with Vikings as we’ve been hosting a festival for over 35 years, whether that be families drawn by the thrilling combat displays and spectacle of hundreds of Vikings marching through the city, or academics here for our annual Symposium, where the latest research from all over the world is presented by leaders in the field of Viking studies.

“We can’t replace the crowds, but we can offer several hours of Norse-themed fun, including our most ambitious live-streamed series of events, live from Jorvik Viking Centre, on the final day of the Thing – perfect preparation for the evening with Einar Selvik!”

With Jorvik Viking Festival normally taking place during the school holidays, the education team from York Archaeological Trust has taken the opportunity to create a special preview event, That Jorvik Viking Thing: School’s Week, which runs from February 8 to 12, and offers free content, including twice daily livestreamed presentations, for schools and home educators across the world.

Much of the pre-recorded content of That Jorvik Viking Thing will go live at 10am on February 15 and will remain accessible until midnight on February 21 at jorvikthing.com. Tickets for the paid-for events are available to buy now.