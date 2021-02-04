FOUR more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus at hospitals in the York trust is now 516.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 74 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 630 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 74,249.
Patients were aged between 7 and 102 years old. All except 30, aged 40 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from January 4 to February 3, with the majority being on or after January 29.
Their families have been informed.
