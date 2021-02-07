Have you renovated your home during lockdown? If so, you’re not the only one.

According to research from Santander, Brits transformed into builders and decorators last year.

During the first lockdown, UK homeowners submitted 61,682 planning applications and three fifths of homeowners carried out a DIY or renovation project.

The research also found that for 40 per cent of UK homeowners, the pandemic accelerated home improvement plans and inspired future property projects.

Graham Sellar, Head of Mortgage Development, Santander UK added: “The entire nation spent increased time in their homes during the pandemic, and some may have found they have savings accumulated thanks to lockdown forcing a significant change in spending habits.



“It’s no surprise homeowners picked up paint brushes and got to work on their homes. Whether it was finally getting around to neglected DIY projects to ready their home for selling, or planning a bigger extension or conversion to give them more space, our research shows that few homes have emerged from the pandemic as they were.”

If you have an eye for detail, money to spare and some construction knowledge, you can breathe life into a run-down house and transform it into your dream home- or even a lucrative investment property.

Homes in York are typically quite expensive- even the ones that require some renovation.

However, your investment could prove to be very lucrative in the long run. Currently, the average value of a house in York is £297,572 which is more than 19 per cent higher than the figure for North Yorkshire as a whole.

If you want to take on your very own renovation project, here are five properties in York with bags of potential:

Bell Farm Avenue, York

£165,000

(Photo: Zoopla/ Churchill Estate Agents)

This is one of the newest additions to the Zoopla site.

The house is on the market for £165,000- which is a whopping £131,478 cheaper than the current York average.

However, you will need to invest some of these savings right back into the property as it is in need of renovation and modernisation.

In some rooms, the walls are stripped bare and in other the carpet needs the be re-fitted.

With a bit of TLC, this property could be a really gorgeous place to live or rent out.

It has three bedrooms, which is ideal for new and growing families.

The garden is enclosed, with patio and stone areas.

Currently, the garden is a little overgrown but the right green fingered owner could whip it into shape.

Gower Road, Dringhouses

£240,000

Gower Road (Photo: Zoopla/ Ashtons)

This three bedroom semi-detached home is well on the way to becoming a spectacular property- but it still needs a little modernisation.

There is a lot of space to work with in the property and the correct furnishings could really make the rooms feel bigger.

The large garden is the true focal point of the home- but it’s currently quite overgrown and needs to be groomed.

Best of all, there is also scope for the building to be extended subject to the correct planning permission.

Edgeware Road

£295,000

(Photo: Zoopla/ Hunters)

Due to its high price point, this property might not be the most lucrative investment for buy to let investors.

However, it would make a fantastic family home- especially after you have put your own stamp on it.

The unique ‘L’ shaped kitchen could easily be the heart of the home.

However, this title is rivalled by the lounge which features a large bay window, as well as a feature log burner.

Poppleton Road

£200,000

(Photo: Zoopla/Ashtons)

Looking for an investment or family home?

This Poppleton property could be exactly what you are looking for.

Typically, a four bedroom house in York sells for around £473,000 (figures from Zoopla)- so you are looking at an impressive profit margin if you decide to do it up and sell.

Unique selling points of the house include a balcony area and a courtyard, both of which could be gorgeous after a touch of love, care and paint.

Montague Street, South Bank

£200,000

(Photo: Zoopla/ Hudson Moody)

This three bedroom house is on the market for £200K.

Many furnishings need replacing and the décor could use some updating- but the house has a lot to offer.

The lounge is a focal point of the property and could be left as it is; the floors is laminated and it featured a modern fireplace.

The kitchen could be transformed into a foodie’s heaven and you could liven up the garden with some plant and shrubs.

Did you renovate your home during lockdown?