FRESH warnings have been issued by the Met Office for three days of snow and icy conditions in York and North Yorkshire at the weekend and early next week.
The first yellow warning runs from noon on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, and says snow showers in the far north-east of the UK will spread southwards, with a chance of heavier snow for a time in the south.
It says there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
There is also a small chance of power cuts and some rural communities becoming cut off and untreated pavements and cycle paths becoming impassable.
A strong north-easterly wind will also make it feel bitterly cold on Sunday and Monday.
A second warning for York runs for the whole of Monday and says there will be snow showers for many with a cold easterly wind.
The warning says disruption to travel is possible and there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says there could be more light snow showers next Tuesday, and then further light snow next Thursday, Friday and Saturday before it then becomes a little milder and the snow turns to sleet
